Dow, Univar sign long-term low-carbon solutions agreement

Dow and Univar Solutions on Monday announced a long-term agreement to offer and distribute Dow’s Decarbia low-carbon products across key markets, including a variety of industrial performance markets as well as the beauty and personal care, home care, food and pharmaceutical markets.

Dow’s Decarbia products are not a single product line but a sustainability brand that the company uses for materials and chemicals with a lower overall carbon footprint than conventional alternatives. According to Dow, the Decarbia label is applied to products or technologies that demonstrate reduced greenhouse gas emissions across their lifecycle.

“At Dow, we are investing to develop low‑carbon products at scale and to demonstrate that meaningful decarbonization is achievable across the value chain,” says Brendy Lange, Dow’s president of performance materials and coatings at Dow.

Dow has a massive footprint across Louisiana. Dow Louisiana purports to be the largest petrochemical company in the state, employing more than 4,000 Dow and contract employees and contributing over $1 billion to the state’s economy each year.

Read the full announcement.