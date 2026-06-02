Lawmakers give raises to Gov. Landry’s Cabinet secretaries

Louisiana lawmakers included a new round of double-digit pay increases for seven of Gov. Jeff Landry’s 14 Cabinet secretaries in the state budget they approved Friday, Louisiana Illuminator reports. The pay increases will take effect July 1.

Those receiving increases include: Environmental Quality Secretary Courtney Burdette ($25,000); Dustin Davidson at Conservation and Energy ($25,010); Gary Westcott, Public Safety and Corrections ($25,000); Rebecca Harris, Children and Family Services ($25,000); Glenn Ledet, Transportation and Development ($22,637); Tyler Bosworth, Wildlife and Fisheries ($24,990); and Charlton Meginley, Veterans Affairs ($23,992).

The new raises for Landry’s department heads build on previous pay bumps some have received over the past two years. Twelve of the governor’s 14 Cabinet members have received salary increases since Landry took office in January 2024, with nine getting pay hikes of $20,000 or more.

Louisiana Illuminator has the full story.