Roundup: AI job creation / Shreveport initiative / Gabbard’s replacement

A new era: As anxiety builds over how many jobs artificial intelligence might eliminate in the years to come, one Silicon Valley tech company is showing the technology also has the potential to create new jobs. Box, a software maker, says it has created 13 new kinds of jobs because of AI. The positions have titles like AI architect, AI platform leader and AI solutions manager. The New York Times has the full story.

50 Cent’s big plans: The Shreveport City Council last week moved to repeal a long-standing special downtown economic development tax district as it prepares to launch a more robust initiative tied to reviving the film and entertainment industry. That more robust initiative will levy an additional 2% sales taxes and a 2% hotel occupancy tax on a larger geographic area of downtown. Tax revenue will finance projects that support film and entertainment job creation tied to Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson’s $124 million development plans. The Center Square has the full story.

Trump’s pick: President Donald Trump has tapped Bill Pulte, head of the Federal Housing Finance Agency, to be the acting director of national intelligence—putting a real estate scion and fierce Trump loyalist in a key national security post as the U.S. remains at war with Iran. Trump made the surprise announcement Tuesday on social media that Pulte would be replacing Tulsi Gabbard, the former Hawaii congresswoman who served as the director of national intelligence. The Associated Press has the full story.