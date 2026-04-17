Roundup: $300M tugboat contract / Self-storage demand / Global oil supply 

Big energy bet: Woodside Energy has awarded a $300 million tugboat contract to Green Tug Towing tied to its Louisiana LNG project, pushing total in-state supplier commitments past $1 billion. The deal will support shipbuilding in Plaquemines Parish, create dozens of jobs and reinforce Louisiana’s role in global energy infrastructure as the $17.5 billion project moves toward production. Read more from Louisiana Economic Development.

Tipping point: America’s booming self-storage industry is facing pushback as local governments move to limit new development, arguing the facilities take up valuable land and generate little economic activity. Even as demand remains high—with more than 12% of households using storage—slower real estate activity and rising supply are tightening conditions. Operators are adapting with mixed-use concepts and pricing strategies to sustain growth. Read more from The Wall Street Journal.

Recovery could take years: The Iran war has removed more than $50 billion worth of crude from global markets in just 50 days, disrupting supply chains and energy exports. Persian Gulf producers saw sharp output declines, while jet fuel shipments plunged. Analysts warn recovery could take years, with infrastructure damage and constrained production likely to keep pressure on global oil markets and prices. Read the full story from Reuters.