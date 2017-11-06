New owner of The Spanish Moon plans to expand live music offerings, renovate building

The Spanish Moon, the iconic bar and music venue near downtown, has been sold to a New Orleans venue owner who plans to expand the live music offerings and renovate the space.

Nick Thomas, who has owned the Republic New Orleans for two years, bought the Spanish Moon building in a deal that closed last week for $365,000. He also bought the rights to the name and other assets from the bar’s owners Shane Courrege and David Pittman for an undisclosed amount.

“I’ve been looking for expansion opportunities for the last year or so,” Thomas says. “I see it as a great opportunity to take some of the acts that are coming to New Orleans and put them in Baton Rouge as well.”

Daily Report has the full story.