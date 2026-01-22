225 magazine looks to spotlight rising Capital Region leaders in their 20s

Know a rising young professional making an impact in the Capital Region? 225 magazine is accepting nominations for its third annual Twenty in Their 20s, which recognizes standout leaders, creators and community contributors ages 20 to 29.

The program highlights young professionals whose careers are gaining momentum and whose work is helping shape the Baton Rouge area’s future across business, education, research, the arts, food and other industries.

Nominations are open through Jan. 31, 2026. Selected honorees will be featured in 225 magazine’s April 2026 issue, and nominees chosen for the list will be contacted directly by the editorial team.

Learn more or submit a nomination at 225batonrouge.com/20s.