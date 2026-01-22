Roundup: Winter storm / Trump sues banking giant / Natural gas disruption 

The latest: Icing impacts in south Louisiana are expected to be localized, but all areas should prepare for a hard freeze and bitter cold early next week. A winter storm watch covers parts of metro Baton Rouge and areas north and west, with freezing rain possible, especially late Sunday as Arctic air moves in. Read more from WAFB-TV.

JPMorgan Chase: President Donald Trump sued banking giant JPMorgan Chase and its CEO, Jamie Dimon, for $5 billion on Thursday over allegations that JPMorgan stopped providing banking services to him and his businesses for political reasons after he left office in January 2021. The lawsuit, filed in Miami-Dade County court in Florida, alleges that JPMorgan abruptly closed multiple accounts in February 2021 with just 60 days notice and no explanation. Read more from the Associated Press.

Pipelines at risk: A major winter storm sweeping across much of the U.S. could disrupt natural gas production as freezing conditions clog pipelines, according to Energy Aspects. The consultancy estimates up to 63.7 billion cubic feet of output could be lost over two weeks, the largest freeze-off risk since 2021, raising concerns about supply and price volatility. Read more from Bloomberg. A subscription may be required.