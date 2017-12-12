What Louisiana can learn from Ohio

Jeremy Alford, publisher of LaPolitics. (File Photo)

James Carville, Louisiana’s best known political consultant, once suggested a grand swap between Minnesota and the Bayou State. We’ll handle the cooking for them, Carville said, as long as they come down here and take over our finances.

Turns out Carville wasn’t far off from the magic equation. Just substitute Ohio for Minnesota, and scratch that part about all of us having to do the cooking.

So what does Ohio have that we don’t?

Well, the Buckeye State has a policy model that the Louisiana Association of Business and Industry plans to make a priority in the next regular session. The Louisiana chapter of Americans For Prosperity has also already labeled it as a top issue for 2018.

Treasurer John Schroder has been investigating similar concepts, and officials at the Louisiana Oil and Gas Association view it as an avenue for the government to rebuild goodwill with the public. Even Gov. John Bel Edwards is said to be “open” to the idea, and the Louisiana Budget Project likes it as well.

It’s called the Ohio Checkbook, although in Louisiana a mostly-conservative coalition is pushing to rebrand it as the “Louisiana Ledger” for implementation here. It’s basically a supercharged website that allows anyone to track and investigate spending by the state, local governments, school districts, pension systems and other entities.

Louisiana already has something somewhat similar called LaTrac. But it’s a clunky interface created roughly a decade ago, and it only applies to state departments.

“Technology has changed a lot over the past 10 years and there are now a number of groups that want to put spending online for all levels of government,” says LABI President Stephen Waguespack. “LaTrac was good and groundbreaking at the time, but it doesn’t take things to the next level like the Ohio Checkbook does.”

The Ohio model is so searchable that anyone who wants can look, for example, at every single expenditure made by the City of Delaware on Oct. 31, 2017, using Google-style queries. It’s the brainchild of Ohio Treasurer Josh Mandel, whose name you’ll begin hearing with some frequency in the coming months. In fact, some groups are trying to get him to visit Louisiana.

The proposal may sound familiar to those who track spending policies at the Capitol. Rep. Barry Ivey, R-Central, recently sponsored a scaled-down expenditure transparency bill that failed to clear the process, but that was before conservative groups like LABI and the Pelican Institute started to put more of a focus on the concept. “It’s spreading like wildfire,” Waguespack adds.

AFP state director John Kay has been pouring his own foundation for a “Louisiana Ledger” for the past several months. He says the coming push will be full-throated. “We are supporting it,” he says. “We will make it our number one priority and will do whatever we can to make it a reality.”

LOGA Vice President Gifford Briggs says the themes attached to the proposal go beyond mere transparency. “Currently at all levels of government, whether local, state or federal, there is a distrust from the public, specifically for how our elected and appointed officials are spending the dollars we send them,” says Briggs. “This may very well lead to savings, but it will definitely lead to re-establishing the public trust that is so important to our country and the state.”

While conservatives are leading the charge, there likewise seems to be some soft, initial buy-in from the other side of the aisle. A spokesperson for the governor says the administration has been exploring the checkbook model for the past few months and that Edwards is at least “open” to further conversations.

Anticipating the growing interest, Jan Moller, executive director of the left-leaning Louisiana Budget Project, says he has been spending more time lately scrolling through Ohio’s website. “It looks interesting,” says Moller. “I certainly think more transparency is better than less transparency, and if someone can make it work in Louisiana in a cost-effective way then I don’t see much harm it can do. The key is going to be the cost, because the executive budget, by all accounts, will be exceedingly ugly.”

The initial startup costs in Ohio three years ago were just a touch above the $800,000 mark, and it took about 24 months to bring online. Supporters of the Louisiana version contend the same application would cost the state here about $1 million. While there’s no lead legislative author yet in Baton Rouge, it sounds like there are a handful of lawmakers willing to serve as sponsors.

The big political question may be who gets to own the idea, should it pass muster with the Legislature. Schroder campaigned this summer on the promise that he would bring a similar system to Louisiana as its new treasurer. But GOP boosters see the Ohio Checkbook/Louisiana Ledger campaign as a win for conservative lawmakers to bring to their own districts, just in time for the 2019 cycle.

Politics, however, shouldn’t be a factor. And the so-called Louisiana Ledger should only be considered as part of a larger restructuring of revenue and spending here. If lawmakers abide on these two fronts, there will be enough wins to go around for everyone.

Jeremy Alford publishes LaPolitics Weekly, a newsletter on Louisiana politics, at LaPolitics.com. Follow him on Twitter, or on Facebook. He can be reached at JJA@LaPolitics.com.