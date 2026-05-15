Roundup: Hot Art Cool Nights / NFL streaming / Inspection stickers 

Back on: Hot Art Cool Nights is back in Baton Rouge’s Mid City after heavy rain pushed the annual festival back a week. The event runs Friday from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., bringing art, food and entertainment to local storefronts and parking lots. More than 40 businesses are expected to participate across Mid City. Read more from WAFB-TV.

League defends uptick: The NFL is defending its growing use of streaming platforms as federal officials scrutinize the rising cost of watching sports. Netflix will carry three additional NFL games in 2026, including the league’s first Australia game and first Thanksgiving Eve matchup. The NFL says streaming helps reach fans already using major platforms, while critics argue more games should remain on free broadcast TV. Read more from Bloomberg. A subscription may be required.

Eliminating brake tags: Louisiana drivers are one step closer to saying goodbye to brake tags. A bill eliminating the state’s vehicle inspection sticker requirement has cleared the Senate and now heads for final review before going to Gov. Jeff Landry. The proposal would replace traditional stickers with a $6 QR code decal, which supporters say could cut costs and help police identify uninsured drivers. Read more from WWL-TV.