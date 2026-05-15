UnitedHealth’s AI push now includes employee tracking

UnitedHealth Group is pushing deeper into artificial intelligence—and tracking whether some employees are actually using it, Bloomberg writes.

The health care giant is monitoring AI engagement among some Optum workers, including whether they make at least one daily query using tools such as ChatGPT or Microsoft Copilot.

The effort is part of a broader companywide strategy to embed AI across operations, with more than 1,000 use cases already implemented.

Internal materials reviewed by Bloomberg described dashboards to monitor training progress and identify adoption gaps, while also crediting AI tools with helping avoid more than 15 million calls, adjudicate hundreds of millions of claims and generate more than 150 million lines of code.

UnitedHealth says it is investing $1.5 billion in AI this year and expects strong returns, but the strategy carries risks. The company’s annual report warns AI could produce inaccurate or biased outputs, and UnitedHealth’s past tech troubles include the massive Change Healthcare cyberattack.

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