ITI Technical College: Celebrating 50 years, ITI embodies motto ‘For a Better Life’

Over the last 50 years, ITI Technical College has helped thousands of students from Greater Baton Rouge earn degrees and land stable, meaningful work,

living up to its brand promise, “For a Better Life.”

AT A GLANCE Top executives: Joe Martin, III, President; Mark Worthy, Vice President; Michael Champagne, Administrative Director Phone: 888.211.7165 Address: 13944 Airline Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA 70817 Website: iticollege.edu

The locally owned technical college was founded in 1973 by the late Joe Martin, Jr. and has played an important role in helping close the labor gap in the Capital Region. The Airline Highway institution’s expert instructors and leading-edge classrooms train students to be job ready.

“What we’ve been able to do for adults looking for new opportunities has been incredible,” says ITI Technical College President Joe Martin III. “Our specialty is to train unemployed or underemployed people in new skills that yield

new careers.”

ITI’s model for success has earned the college numerous national accolades. In 2022, Georgetown University ranked ITI #1 in Louisiana in its Ranking of 4,500 Colleges by Return-on-Investment, ahead of both LSU and Tulane University.

