How to manage the unmanageable

The thing about disasters is that they aren’t partisan. They don’t care if you live in a red or a blue state. They don’t care if you’re mostly Republican or Democrat.

“Leaders can be partisan, but disasters? They don’t care about that,” says Mark Cooper, whose career in disaster management spans enough named storms to field a football team.

Cooper most recently served as Gov. John Bel Edwards’ chief of staff, but before that he was a part of disaster management during Gov. Bobby Jindal’s administration and worked as senior director of global emergency management for Walmart.

Shortly after graduating from LSU, he began his career in Los Angeles County, where he helped develop the nation’s first mass fatality management program just months before the 1992 Los Angeles riots. However, the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on Louisiana represents the worst catastrophic event Cooper has ever been called on to help manage.

“If the American people could have seen the bipartisanship on those calls between Vice President Mike Pence and those governors,” Cooper says, “I think … for those who have discontent, it would have instilled their belief in democracy.”

Cooper says that bipartisanship and resolve to overcome differences in the face of unforeseen challenges are critical to managing a crisis situation, particularly at the highest levels.

Here are his other insights and recommendations for those in leadership roles when disaster strikes:

1. IDENTIFY YOUR RISKS.

Prepare prior to and practice often on how you would respond if that risk were to occur. An example of this is the mass fatality management program Cooper crafted while in Los Angeles. That same plan came into play following Hurricane Katrina when L.A. County sent Cooper with a team to help with recovery.

2. ESTABLISH KEY RELATIONSHIPS. Identify those needed to assist you as a leader before a crisis strikes. In the midst of a crisis is not the time to exchange business cards.

3. COMMUNICATE.

Sharing critical information in a timely manner with stakeholders is important, even if the news is bad and not to your advantage.