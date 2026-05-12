ELIFIN’s Commercial Property of the Week: Industrial sale-leaseback at 8% cap rate

Sponsored by ELIFIN

Now for sale, 11950 Richcroft Ave. presents an investment opportunity featuring a five-year sale-leaseback at an 8% cap rate, with a regional commercial roofing tenant in place. The ±8,000-SF industrial property includes approximately 1,600 square feet of office space and 6,400 square feet of warehouse space. It sits on a ±.9-acre site with a functional laydown yard, offering a layout that supports a variety of industrial uses.

The property is located just off S. Choctaw Drive, providing direct access to one of the area’s primary industrial corridors. For details, click here or contact Alex Ruch at 225.485.0238.