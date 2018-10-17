Health Tip of the Week, Sponsored by Baton Rouge General: 5 myths–and the facts–about genetic testing for breast cancer

Genetic testing for breast cancer has become much more common over the last few years, but there are a lot of myths about who really needs testing. This misinformation can get in the way of the decision-making process. You see, most cases of breast cancer are not genetic, but testing can determine if you have an increased risk. Knowing those results allows you to explore options from early screening to preventative mastectomies. Men can carry mutations too, increasing their risk for multiple types of cancer, and can also pass down the mutations. Even women with breast cancer can benefit from testing, as it opens the door to treatment options and lets family members know about their potential cancer risk.

