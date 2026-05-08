Gulf Coast Office Products: A company known for experience and knowledge

When clients of Gulf Coast Office Products are in the market for a new copier or need an existing machine serviced, they don’t have to worry about a hassle. Instead, the process is more like catching up with an old friend. That’s because Gulf Coast Office Products prides itself on an experienced staff that has nurtured relationships with customers through the company’s five decades in business.

Out of the 50 employees in its Baton Rouge office, more than 30 have been with the company for more than five years. Several have been there even longer—like office manager Robin Hatcher, Vice President Steven Gammon and IT director Jason Carl, all of whom have more than 20 years of tenure. Michael LaCour, vice president of operations, is a 40-year veteran.

“Having that consistency in our representation and the people that our customers talk to every day is good,” says President Trey Beall, who started working for Gulf Coast Office Products just days after graduating from LSU in 1990.

Consistency, along with a reputation for expert service, has been important to navigating changes over the years.

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