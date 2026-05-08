Roundup: Crawfish prices rise / SpaceX’s spending plan / PAR’s Steven Procopio

Mudbug economy: Crawfish prices are climbing just in time for Mother’s Day. Prices rose 50 cents per pound this week as strong holiday demand collides with spotty supply, including fewer basin crawfish than expected. According to The Crawfish App, live crawfish are averaging $3.14 per pound and boiled crawfish $5.52.

Big spender: SpaceX is ramping up spending ahead of a potential blockbuster IPO, with plans spanning AI satellites, launch infrastructure, chip manufacturing and space facilities. Some projects could require hundreds of billions in capital, underscoring Elon Musk’s appetite for scale. The company’s strong revenue base may help fund the push, but investors will be watching closely as SpaceX takes on massive execution and financial risk. Read more from The Wall Street Journal.

Local commentary: Steven Procopio, president of the Public Affairs Research Council of Louisiana, will be the guest speaker at the Press Club of Baton Rouge on Monday. He will discuss the pros and cons of the five constitutional amendments on the ballot for the May 16 election. The Press Club meets on Mondays in the ballroom at Drusilla Place Catering, with doors opening at 11:30 a.m. and the program beginning at 12:15 p.m. Learn more about the event.