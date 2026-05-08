The SEC may make audits less complicated

A potential shakeup in U.S. audit oversight could make life easier for public companies and their auditors, The Wall Street Journal writes.

A senior SEC official says the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board should scrap its separate auditor independence rules and instead rely on the SEC’s framework, arguing the overlapping standards create unnecessary complexity and, in some cases, direct conflicts.

The SEC plans to begin with informal guidance addressing recurring questions from companies, with broader rule changes potentially to follow—including how auditor independence applies as businesses increasingly use AI in financial reporting.

Supporters say the move could expand companies’ choice of audit firms and reduce compliance friction for businesses accessing public markets. Critics, however, worry that loosening or consolidating standards could weaken safeguards meant to ensure auditors remain objective watchdogs over corporate financial reporting.

For CFOs, finance teams and public company leaders, the debate signals a potentially significant shift in the regulatory environment governing audits.

The Wall Street Journal has the full story.