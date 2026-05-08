Baton Rouge’s job market continues to climb

Baton Rouge posted another solid month of job growth in March, helping push Louisiana’s private-sector employment to a record high.

New data from Louisiana Works shows Louisiana’s total private employment climbed to 1.68 million jobs in March, the highest level in the series’ history. Total nonfarm employment reached 2,005,100 jobs, the second-highest level on record.

For the Capital Region, the numbers were equally encouraging. The Baton Rouge metro added 1,300 jobs from February and 5,400 jobs compared to March 2025, making it one of the state’s strongest-performing metro areas. Only New Orleans matched Baton Rouge’s monthly job gains.

Statewide, construction fueled much of the momentum, adding 2,900 jobs in March, while leisure and hospitality added 1,700 positions. Professional and business services also posted gains, suggesting continued hiring across industries important to the Baton Rouge economy.

Louisiana’s unemployment rate, meanwhile, stood at 4.4% in March.

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