Carbon capture becomes a Senate battleground

Louisiana’s U.S. Senate race is carving out an unexpected fault line: carbon capture, Louisiana Illuminator writes.

State Treasurer John Fleming is making opposition to carbon storage projects a defining issue in his Republican primary challenge, betting frustration in rural communities will help distinguish him from better-funded rivals Sen. Bill Cassidy and U.S. Rep. Julia Letlow.

Fleming calls the technology dangerous and profit-driven, despite broad support for carbon capture across Louisiana’s industrial sector.

Political analysts say the issue may resonate in parishes directly affected by proposed projects but question whether it has enough statewide traction to fuel a winning campaign. Fleming, who lacks President Donald Trump’s endorsement and trails significantly in fundraising, is positioning himself as the race’s outsider conservative.

The fight also underscores a broader tension in Louisiana between economic development tied to emerging energy technologies and growing local resistance to carbon storage infrastructure.

Louisiana Illuminator has the full story.