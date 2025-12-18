Episode 35: Louisiana Economic Development Secretary Susan Bourgeois

Louisiana Economic Development Secretary Susan Bourgeois joined Strictly Business in December 2025 to discuss the state’s sweeping shift in economic strategy—and what it means for companies across the Capital Region and beyond.

Under her leadership, LED is modernizing how Louisiana competes for major projects, supports existing businesses and prepares for emerging industries. Bourgeois breaks down the agency’s new strategic plan, the state’s record industrial and energy investment, and the growing role of technology and innovation in shaping Louisiana’s future.

In this episode, we explore how LED is positioning the state to “win the future,” the challenges ahead in workforce and competitiveness, and what business leaders should be watching as 2026 approaches.