Roundup: Inflation surprise / Louisiana Key Academy / A curious fusion / The prediction boom

Shutdown distortion? U.S. inflation eased in November, adding a layer of uncertainty to the Federal Reserve’s policy outlook as it attempts to balance cooling prices with rising unemployment. The Consumer Price Index increased 2.7% from a year earlier, slower than the previous month’s 3% pace and below the 3.1% gain economists had forecast. Economists cautioned that the softer reading may have been skewed by distortions stemming from the federal government shutdown, making it more difficult to assess the underlying inflation trend. The Associated Press has the full report.

Campus acquired: Louisiana Key Academy, a statewide public charter school network serving students with dyslexia, has acquired its current Baton Rouge campus on Auto Plex Drive. The acquisition was enabled by philanthropist Ryan D. “Jume” Jumonville, according to an announcement. Financial details of the deal were not disclosed. The expansion is expected to grow enrollment, add specialized classrooms and STEAM spaces, and strengthen services across the Capital Region. The school operates multiple Louisiana campuses.

Trump’s $6B power play: Reuters reports that U.S. President Donald Trump’s social media company is moving into the fusion-power sector through a merger exceeding $6 billion with TAE Technologies. The deal comes as fusion developers look to meet rising electricity demand driven by AI data centers. Reuters has the full story.

Prediction markets multiply: Prediction markets have gone from niche hobby to multibillion-dollar obsession, ballooning more than 130-fold in just two years as bettors flock online to wager on everything from inflation data to playoff brackets and presidential politics. As The Financial Times reports, monthly volumes on platforms like Polymarket and Kalshi have surged from less than $100 million in early 2024 to more than $13 billion in November 2025, the media outlet reports. The Financial Times has the full story.