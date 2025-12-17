Roundup: River Center / Oil drilling / Academy Awards

Distinction: The Raising Cane’s River Center has been named to Pollstar’s Top 200 Arenas Worldwide, as featured in Pollstar’s 2025 Year End Report, ranked by ticket sales. Notably, the ticket sales reflected in the ranking do not include home games for the River Center’s tenant hockey team, the Baton Rouge Zydeco, whose attendance would further elevate the venue’s overall ticket sales totals.

Fiscal pressure: A Republican push to make drilling cheaper on federal land is creating new fiscal pressure for states such as New Mexico, which depends on oil and gas revenue as it expands early childhood education and saves for the future. The shift stems from the sweeping law President Donald Trump signed in July that rolls back the minimum federal royalty rate to 12.5%. That rate—the share of production value companies must pay to the government—held steady for a century under the 1920 Mineral Leasing Act. It was raised to 16.7% under the Biden administration in 2022. Read more from the Associated Press.

New home: The Academy Awards will move to Alphabet Inc.’s YouTube service in 2029, ending more than a half century on the ABC network and more than 70 years on broadcast TV. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences announced Wednesday that the streaming platform will take over the show when the organization’s contract with Walt Disney Co.’s ABC network expires. Read more from Bloomberg.