CLM Equipment: 60 years of customer service

At 19 years old, Floyd Degueyter became one of CLM Equipment’s first five employees, quickly moving up the ranks to parts manager. With a goal of moving into sales, Floyd got permission to take the company’s tractor-trailer after hours and on weekends to demonstrate how their tractor and bush hog could meet potential customers’ needs.

“I saw some tall grass and asked the landowner if I could try out our equipment on it,” recalls Floyd. “He was impressed with how well it worked, and that was my first sale.”

CONNECT WITH US Top executives: Floyd Degueyter, President & CEO; Blake Degueyter, Vice President; Eric Walker, General Manager; Dana Degueyter-Reynolds, Marketing and Communications Director; Tom Landry, Controller Phone: 337.837.6693 Address: 3135 US-90, Broussard, LA 70518 (HQ) Website: clmequipment.com

With a $50 commission and a new set of proven skills, Floyd transitioned to sales, and at a Dale Carnegie course set a goal of becoming a part owner of CLM within a few years. By age 27, he had moved through various roles and was named president of the company … less than 10 years after his start date with CLM.

In 60 years, Floyd has expanded the commercial, municipal, and industrial equipment company to four full-service locations: sites in Lake Charles, the New Orleans area, and Houston, Texas. in addition to their Lafayette area corporate headquarters. CLM recently purchased property in Port Allen and is looking at future expansion into north Louisiana.

As Louisiana’s exclusive dealer for Hitachi construction equipment, CLM helps customers find solutions for their equipment needs, whether that be through excavators or wheel loaders, or specialty applications like scrap, recycling, material handling and demolition.

“Our expertise in installing specialty attachments for specific applications appeals to our customer base,” says Dana Degueyter Reynolds, Marketing and Communications Director of CLM.

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