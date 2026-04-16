CLM Equipment: 60 years of customer service

At 19 years old, Floyd Degueyter became one of CLM Equipment’s first five employees, quickly moving up the ranks to parts manager. With a goal of moving into sales, Floyd got permission to take the company’s tractor-trailer after hours and on weekends to demonstrate how their tractor and bush hog could meet potential customers’ needs.

“I saw some tall grass and asked the landowner if I could try out our equipment on it,” recalls Floyd. “He was impressed with how well it worked, and that was my first sale.”

CONNECT WITH US Top executives: Floyd Degueyter, President & CEO; Blake Degueyter, Vice President; Eric Walker, General Manager; Dana Degueyter-Reynolds, Marketing and Communications Director; Tom Landry, Controller Phone: 337.837.6693 Address: 3135 US-90, Broussard, LA 70518 (HQ) Website: clmequipment.com

With a $50 commission and a new set of proven skills, Floyd transitioned to sales, and at a Dale Carnegie course set a goal of becoming a part owner of CLM within a few years. By age 27, he had moved through various roles and was named president of the company … less than 10 years after his start date with CLM.

In 60 years, Floyd has expanded the commercial, municipal, and industrial equipment company to four full-service locations: sites in Lake Charles, the New Orleans area, and Houston, Texas. in addition to their Lafayette area corporate headquarters. CLM recently purchased property in Port Allen and is looking at future expansion into north Louisiana.

As Louisiana’s exclusive dealer for Hitachi construction equipment, CLM helps customers find solutions for their equipment needs, whether that be through excavators or wheel loaders, or specialty applications like scrap, recycling, material handling and demolition.

“Our expertise in installing specialty attachments for specific applications appeals to our customer base,” says Dana Degueyter Reynolds, Marketing and Communications Director of CLM.

CLM’s mission is to be responsive, have integrity, find solutions and provide excellent service. The team, many of whom have long tenures with the company, is not only focused on sales but also on service after the sale. With state-of-the-art service departments, CLM’s technicians boast an unparalleled combined 150 years of experience.

“We built CLM as a family organization that was committed to giving our customers exemplary service,” says Floyd, “and our customers became our friends and partners.”

1 of 3

HIGHLIGHTS

Floyd and CLM’s dedication have not gone unnoticed, as demonstrated by a letter from Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry.

“For over 59 years, Floyd has dedicated his life to his family and his business. He is emblematic of the type of entrepreneur found here in Louisiana, working with heart, determination, and commitment. Through good times and downturns, Floyd’s dedication to CLM Equipment and his employees has never wavered.

His secret is treating everyone he meets like family. Louisiana’s success depends on home-grown businessmen like Floyd and I am proud to call him a friend.”