Capital Area United Way: A message from the chairman of the board

Give. Advocate. Volunteer. Three simple ways we can all make an impact in our local community. As board chair of Capital Area United Way, I am very proud of the progress United Way has made in the community, but we cannot do it alone.

By giving to Capital Area United Way, you are forming a relationship from start to finish. You can be sure that your dollars are being spent on the most pressing needs.

As an advocate you can share with your colleagues about the important work being done in the community and how you can be a convener in the community.

Lastly, you can volunteer. The funding process is completely volunteer driven. You, as a community member and volunteer, have a say where your donation goes.

I am asking for your help to move this community forward by donating at cauw.org/donate.

Robert Schneckenburger

Capital Area United Way Board Chair

Hancock Whitney

