Roundup: Relisting homes / Oil prices / FEMA funds

Jumping back in: Home sellers are relisting properties at the fastest pace in a decade as some who pulled listings last year try again in a shifting market. But overall housing supply remains tight. Active listings are rising modestly yet still sit well below prepandemic levels, leaving the spring market constrained. Read more from CNBC.

20-month high: U.S. oil prices surged above $81 a barrel, the highest level in about 20 months, as investors brace for prolonged Middle East conflict that could disrupt global crude flows. Rising freight costs, refinery maintenance and fears over the Strait of Hormuz are tightening supply and pushing fuel prices higher. Read more from Bloomberg. A subscription may be required.

Money for projects: Louisiana will receive nearly $87 million in FEMA funding for hazard mitigation and emergency preparedness projects, U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy announced. The funding includes $12.2 million to install 43 backup generators at 11 colleges and universities and about $6.2 million to retrofit Baton Rouge City Hall to withstand winds up to 140 mph.