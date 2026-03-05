Carbon sequestration draft permit advances Louisiana biofuels plant

A proposed biofuels facility in northeast Louisiana is a step closer to reality after state regulators approved a draft permit for a Class VI carbon sequestration well tied to the Louisiana Green Fuels project, The Center Square writes.

The plant, planned for a 327-acre site at the Port of Columbia in Caldwell Parish, would convert forestry waste into synthetic fuels for aviation and trucking while capturing the carbon dioxide produced and storing it deep underground.

Developers say the project will generate carbon-neutral electricity for the local grid and create new demand for regional timber after recent paper mill closures hurt the logging industry. Louisiana Economic Development estimates the project could create 76 direct jobs with an average salary of about $68,000.

Supporters say the project combines renewable power with permanent carbon removal, while environmental groups argue carbon capture remains an unproven technology that could pose risks to communities and water supplies.

