Meet Chad Olivier, one of the Capital Region 500

Chad Olivier has been working in the Capital Region financial services industry for more than 25 years. Originally a stockbroker, he pivoted to financial advising to focus more on building relationships with clients. Today, Olivier owns the wealth management firm The Olivier Group.

His professional involvement extends beyond the office to his membership in the Baton Rouge Financial Planning Association and the Baton Rouge Estate and Planning Council. He’s been on the Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Advisors list for the last three years and authored two books on financial planning. Here are a few profile excerpts.

I’D LIKE TO HAVE DINNER WITH

Warren Buffet. I would soak up any advice on business. And Jeff Bezos to learn how his management style changed from a startup to where Amazon is today.

MOST IMPORTANT QUALITY IN A LEADER

Listening and always teaching with the company’s core values.

BEST BUSINESS ADVICE I’VE RECEIVED

My dad taught me and showed me through his actions the true value of integrity. His word was and is always his honor. The same values Rose and I teach to our boys.

Read the extended version of Chad Olivier’s profile.