BREC Superintendent: Bill would dismantle one of nations leading park systems

Corey Wilson has served as Superintendent of BREC since December 2019, and has worked with the park system since 2021.

Senate Bill 205, proposed for the Louisiana Legislature’s 2021 Regular Session, seeks to dismantle BREC—one of our nation’s leading park systems.

In doing so, this bill would expand government with duplicative services and staff, turn over assets currently managed by a nationally accredited and award-winning system to groups without any experience, and jeopardize transformational projects that benefit the entire parish.

Each year, BREC meets more than 150 rigorous accreditation standards across each of our 180 parks and many special facilities. The public reviews and provides input on our annual budget. We undergo an annual audit and meet an additional 36 procedures set by the Legislative Auditor. Our planning, design, and recreation professionals engineer parks and deliver programs based on best practices designed to meet the specific needs of our local community. In short, BREC delivers on ourcommitment to serve all residents of East Baton Rouge Parish, and we do so under scrutiny and oversight that we welcome as a public agency entrusted with taxpayer dollars.

We leverage those dollars by partnering with local organizations like Knock Knock Children’s Museum, Front Yard Bikes, and the Baton Rouge Soccer Club. The agreements supporting these partnerships are mutually beneficial in helping us meet our mission and further serve the community without additional taxpayer dollars. We welcome such partnerships, which is why we issued a call for more partners last June amidst a global pandemic. That opportunity continues to be available to all prospective partners. We want to work with any group that can provide better services or serve more people. As stewards of taxpayer dollars, all we ask is that potential partners demonstrate how more people would be served, or service quality would be improved, using the same level of resources.

As a taxpayer, I would certainly hope to understand how that can be accomplished before allowing an (unknown) entity without the same credentials and track record as BREC attempt to do so. BREC always has room for improvement; however, I am proud of the work our system and people do in serving the residents of East Baton Rouge Parish. I know that, through BREC, I will continue to have access to exceptional parks and recreational experiences provided by an organization that consistently delivers on its promises.

As BREC Superintendent, it’s my job to ensure we strive to serve more and serve better than the day before. This invitation to help us “serve more and serve better” has been and remains open to the authors of this bill. In the meantime, we remaincommitted to carrying out our mission of serving every resident in East Baton Rouge Parish, regardless of where they live, while providing exceptional parks and recreational experiences.