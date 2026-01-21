Roundup: Arctic blast / Trump’s housing plan / Sales tax rates

Bundle up: While north and southwest Louisiana gear up for the brunt of this weekend’s forecast winter storm, local forecasters warn that the Capital Region may still experience freezing rain and ice. Forecast models suggest a possible second round of freezing rain Sunday night, which could lead to power outages and hazardous roads Monday. Read more from WAFB-TV.

Lower interest rates: President Donald Trump ‘s plans for bringing homeownership within reach of more Americans involve pushing for lower interest rates on home loans and credit cards, and banning large institutional investors from buying single-family homes. In his address Wednesday at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Trump outlined four policies his administration is pursuing in a bid to make homeownership more affordable. Read more from the Associated Press.

Louisiana at the top: Louisiana has the highest average combined state and local sales tax rate in the country, reaching 10.11% in 2026, according to the Tax Foundation. The ranking reflects the state’s heavy reliance on local sales taxes, which add more than five percentage points on top of the 5% state rate. Read more from the Tax Foundation.