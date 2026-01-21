State Sen. Rick Edmonds launches bid for 5th Congressional District

Veteran state Sen. Rick Edmonds has entered the race for Louisiana’s 5th Congressional District, jumping in a day after Rep. Julia Letlow signaled she would leave the House to pursue a U.S. Senate bid, Louisiana Illuminator writes.

Edmonds, a Baton Rouge Republican, is seeking the seat representing northeast Louisiana and parts of the Capital Region.

Edmonds has served in the Louisiana Legislature since 2016 and moved to the Senate in 2023, where he now chairs the Senate Education Committee and sits on the influential Senate Finance Committee. A former Southern Baptist pastor, he has been a prominent supporter of conservative policy initiatives, including school choice legislation and Gov. Jeff Landry’s LA GATOR private school voucher program.

Edmonds has also aligned himself with socially conservative causes through his involvement with the Louisiana Family Forum. In announcing his candidacy, he framed the campaign around limited government and traditional values.

Candidates will qualify for the congressional primaries in February, with elections scheduled through the fall.

