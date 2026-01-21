New Leadership Louisiana program targets statewide health challenges

Leaders for a Better Louisiana’s Leadership Louisiana initiative is expanding with the launch of a new program focused on the state’s health care sector.

The program, Leadership Louisiana Health Fellows, is designed to give leaders from business, policy, education and health-related fields a deeper understanding of the systems shaping health outcomes across Louisiana. The program builds on Leadership Louisiana’s long-running model, combining immersive site visits, expert-led discussions and cross-sector engagement.

“The Health Fellows will allow Leadership Louisiana to go further and connect people in new ways, and enhance their capacity to effectively address key state issues,” says Sheree Blanchard, director of Leadership Louisiana, in a prepared statement. “It’s exciting to offer both business leaders and health practitioners the chance to see the whole state’s resources, while digging into the most complicated data on our health outcomes.”

Participants will visit academic medical centers, hospitals, clinics, research institutions, public health agencies and workforce training programs across multiple regions. The curriculum will explore issues including chronic disease, mental health, rural access to care, workforce shortages, long-term care and the economic impact of health care.

Organizers say the program aims to strengthen collaboration across sectors while highlighting Louisiana’s health assets and challenges. Graduates will join a statewide network committed to improving health outcomes and supporting evidence-based policy.

Additional details, including application timelines, will be released in March.