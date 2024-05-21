BRAC names new CEO

The Baton Rouge Area Chamber today named Lori Melancon as its new president and CEO.

Melancon, who started her economic development career at BRAC in 2004, was selected through a nationwide search. She will begin the new role on July 8.

Melancon was most recently COO and vice president of marketing for Global Location Strategies, an international site selection consultancy. In this role, she was instrumental in opening the firm’s European office in Amsterdam.

Prior to GLS, Melancon was vice president of marketing for the Virginia Economic Development Partnership for six years, where she helped create Team Virginia—a private sector-funded partnership with the Virginia Chamber Foundation to market the state. She also co-led the management team for Virginia’s winning bid for Amazon HQ2.

In Louisiana, Melancon served as senior director of marketing and communications at LED. She was the lead architect of Louisiana Job Connection—the nation’s first job site to match candidates and employers based on skills.