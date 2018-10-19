Auto of the Week, Sponsored by Mercedes-Benz of Baton Rouge: 2018 AMG GT Coupe

The new AMG GT Coupe delivers handcrafted AMG performance born on the race track and unleashed on the open road. Every Mercedes-AMG vehicle is the product of craftsmen, designers and engineers who live to test limits for a singular purpose: driving performance. Everything from fuel pressure to exhaust routing is developed to quicken, heighten and intensify its response. This Coupe is as intelligent as it is daring. Radar-based COLLISION PREVENTION ASSIST PLUS helps you avoid some frontal collisions. The standard rearview camera and PARKTRONIC help smooth your moves from the driveway to the highway. The AMG Coupe offers 469HP and will take you from 0 to 60 in just 3.9 seconds. Starting MSRP at $112,400. Click here for details.