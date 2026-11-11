Education & Workforce Are we ready? November 11, 2026 By Sam Barnes Share LinkedinXFacebookEmailPrintCopy URL 0 Prefer us on Google Illustration: iStock.com/Jacob Wackerhausen Sign up for the free Daily Report email – local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business impact business in Baton Rouge and beyond. A flood of new jobs is sure to come, but the devil is in the details. Louisiana’s community and technical colleges were already struggling to meet the demand for skilled craft labor before the deluge of some $260 billion in new project announcements that have been streaming in since 2024. Louisiana Works estimates the state This article is only available to paid Insiders Become an Insider Now Already an Insider? Sign in. Discussion (0) Only Business Report Insiders may read or post comments. Learn More and Subscribe Already an Insider? Sign in. From Our Partners Stronger employees, stronger workplaces: The value of professional development New city, new opportunity: Building St. George Daily Report Poll What should be Louisiana’s top priority when considering new battery storage projects? Vote Now ASK AI Ask anything about Baton Rouge business e.g. Louisiana inventory taxAsk Ascension Parish Tin Roof Real estate projects