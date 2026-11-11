Education & Workforce

Are we ready?

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By Sam Barnes
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A flood of new jobs is sure to come, but the devil is in the details. Louisiana’s community and technical colleges were already struggling to meet the demand for skilled craft labor before the deluge of some $260 billion in new project announcements that have been streaming in since 2024. Louisiana Works estimates the state

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