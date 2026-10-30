Energy Aging US oil reserve raises questions about energy security and Louisiana’s role October 30, 2026 By Daily Report Staff Share LinkedinXFacebookEmailPrintCopy URL 0 Prefer us on Google iStock.com/AvigatorPhotographer Sign up for the free Daily Report email – local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business impact business in Baton Rouge and beyond. The U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve, including two storage sites in Louisiana, is facing growing concerns over aging infrastructure, repeated drawdowns and the long-term stability of its underground salt caverns, according to 10/12 Industry report. Designed in the 1970s for a 25- to 30-year lifespan and use during major supply disruptions, the reserve is now more This article is only available to paid Insiders Become an Insider Now Already an Insider? Sign in. Comments (0) Only Business Report Insiders may read or post comments. Learn More and Subscribe Already an Insider? Sign in. From Our Partners Stronger employees, stronger workplaces: The value of professional development Hands-on careers, lasting impact: Skilled trades at work Daily Report Poll Do you think LSU quarterback Sam Leavitt will enter the 2027 NFL draft or remain at LSU for another year? Vote Now ASK AI Ask anything about Baton Rouge business e.g. Louisiana inventory taxAsk Ascension Parish Tin Roof Real estate projects