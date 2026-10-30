Energy

Aging US oil reserve raises questions about energy security and Louisiana’s role

By Daily Report Staff
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The U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve, including two storage sites in Louisiana, is facing growing concerns over aging infrastructure, repeated drawdowns and the long-term stability of its underground salt caverns, according to 10/12 Industry report.  Designed in the 1970s for a 25- to 30-year lifespan and use during major supply disruptions, the reserve is now more

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