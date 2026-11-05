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After 32 years on Perkins Road, Casual Creations is moving to this new site

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By Jordan Arceneaux
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Casual Creations is preparing to relocate its longtime Perkins Road showroom to Airline Highway after purchasing a larger property for $1.8 million, according to a transaction filed recently with the East Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of Court’s office. The outdoor furniture retailer recently acquired a roughly 11,000-square-foot building on Airline near Pecue Lane in St.

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