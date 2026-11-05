Real EstateRestaurants & Retail After 32 years on Perkins Road, Casual Creations is moving to this new site November 5, 2026 By Jordan Arceneaux Share LinkedinXFacebookEmailPrintCopy URL 0 Prefer us on Google Illustration: iStock.com/Tyler Smiley Sign up for the free Daily Report email – local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business impact business in Baton Rouge and beyond. Casual Creations is preparing to relocate its longtime Perkins Road showroom to Airline Highway after purchasing a larger property for $1.8 million, according to a transaction filed recently with the East Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of Court’s office. The outdoor furniture retailer recently acquired a roughly 11,000-square-foot building on Airline near Pecue Lane in St. This article is only available to paid Insiders Become an Insider Now Already an Insider? Sign in. Comments (0) Only Business Report Insiders may read or post comments. Learn More and Subscribe Already an Insider? Sign in. From Our Partners Magnet Mania puts East Baton Rouge’s magnet programs in the spotlight Listening to your body: What every woman should know about endometrial... Daily Report Poll Would you trust AI with a role on your leadership team? Vote Now ASK AI Ask anything about Baton Rouge business e.g. Louisiana inventory taxAsk Ascension Parish Tin Roof Real estate projects