Inside a pharma company’s $1.2M real estate move in Gonzales

Gulf Coast Pharmaceuticals is planning a new office and warehouse building along La. 30 in Gonzales that it intends to lease to another business.

Permit filings show the firm is proposing a nearly two-story 12,000-square-foot commercial metal building at 1300 E. Hwy. 30, near the company’s existing facility. The application lists an estimated construction value of $1.2 million.

Gonzales city staff is reviewing the application before a building permit can be issued.

Construction drawings show an 80-foot-by-150-foot prefabricated metal building designed for a mix of office and warehouse uses. Plans include a large warehouse or shop area, offices, a conference room, break room, lobby and other support space.

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The plans classify the project for mixed business and storage uses.

Gulf Coast Pharmaceuticals’ owner and CEO Peter Harris tells Ascension Business Report that the company has received interest from potential tenants, though he declined to identify them.

Construction could take about six months once work begins, barring delays, Harris says.

The project would expand development on the roughly 7.3-acre property, where plans show two existing 80-foot-by-150-foot buildings. The site plan also identifies space for a potential fourth building of the same size, though that building is not part of the current project.

One Off Designs of Prairieville prepared the plans.