Entrepreneurship & Small BusinessTechnology & Artificial Intelligence (AI) A new defense tech initiative will serve Baton Rouge startups, small businesses October 9, 2026 By Dillon Lowe Share LinkedinXFacebookEmailPrintCopy URL 0 Prefer us on Google iStock.com/gettinthere Sign up for the free Daily Report email – local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business impact business in Baton Rouge and beyond. Baton Rouge has been included in a new federally backed defense technology initiative aimed at helping Louisiana startups and small businesses compete for military and commercial work. The U.S. Small Business Administration this week awarded $1 million to Precision Platform Solutions, the legal entity behind Monroe-based Maven Scouts, to launch the Gulf South Defense Tech This article is only available to paid Insiders Become an Insider Now Already an Insider? Sign in. Comments (0) Only Business Report Insiders may read or post comments. Learn More and Subscribe Already an Insider? Sign in. From Our Partners Modern business communication: Why it’s time to upgrade your phone system Magnet Mania puts East Baton Rouge’s magnet programs in the spotlight Daily Report Poll When deciding who is ready for a promotion, what quality or skill set matters most to you? Vote Now ASK AI Ask anything about Baton Rouge business e.g. Louisiana inventory taxAsk Ascension Parish Tin Roof Real estate projects