Entrepreneurship & Small BusinessTechnology & Artificial Intelligence (AI)

A new defense tech initiative will serve Baton Rouge startups, small businesses

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By Dillon Lowe
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Baton Rouge has been included in a new federally backed defense technology initiative aimed at helping Louisiana startups and small businesses compete for military and commercial work. The U.S. Small Business Administration this week awarded $1 million to Precision Platform Solutions, the legal entity behind Monroe-based Maven Scouts, to launch the Gulf South Defense Tech

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