Hospitality & Tourism A major renovation is underway at Hemingbough in St. Francisville November 18, 2026 By Dillon Lowe Share LinkedinXFacebookEmailPrintCopy URL 0 Prefer us on Google Developer Mike Wampold. (Don Kadair) Sign up for the free Daily Report email – local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business impact business in Baton Rouge and beyond. A sweeping renovation is underway at Hemingbough in St. Francisville, with plans to redevelop the longtime event venue into a hospitality destination featuring privately owned and rental cottages, hotel accommodations and updated event facilities. Mike Wampold, the prominent Baton Rouge developer who acquired the property alongside Andrew LaCour from founder Arlin Dease last year, tells This article is only available to paid Insiders Become an Insider Now Already an Insider? Sign in. Discussion (0) Only Business Report Insiders may read or post comments. Learn More and Subscribe Already an Insider? Sign in. From Our Partners EisnerAmper: Rooted in Baton Rouge, invested in the Gulf Coast’s future Magnet Mania puts East Baton Rouge’s magnet programs in the spotlight Daily Report Poll What should President Donald Trump’s top priority be during his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping? Vote Now ASK AI Ask anything about Baton Rouge business e.g. Louisiana inventory taxAsk Ascension Parish Tin Roof Real estate projects