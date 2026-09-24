Economic Development

A historic downtown building is being transformed into a BRPD precinct

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By Jordan Arceneaux
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The Baton Rouge Police Department is moving to establish a new downtown precinct at the Masonic building on Third Street through an effort that could involve more than $1 million in rent and renovations. The Metro Council approved an agreement Wednesday for the city-parish to sublease the first and second floors of the historic Masonic

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