Economic Development A historic downtown building is being transformed into a BRPD precinct September 24, 2026 By Jordan Arceneaux Share LinkedinXFacebookEmailPrintCopy URL 0 Prefer us on Google Illustration: iStock.com/MattGush Sign up for the free Daily Report email – local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business impact business in Baton Rouge and beyond. The Baton Rouge Police Department is moving to establish a new downtown precinct at the Masonic building on Third Street through an effort that could involve more than $1 million in rent and renovations. The Metro Council approved an agreement Wednesday for the city-parish to sublease the first and second floors of the historic Masonic This article is only available to paid Insiders Become an Insider Now Already an Insider? Sign in. Comments (0) Only Business Report Insiders may read or post comments. Learn More and Subscribe Already an Insider? Sign in. From Our Partners Fueling Louisiana’s industrial momentum In Baton Rouge, connections make the difference for Jennifer Toups of... Daily Report Poll Should Gov. Landry lift his order pausing consideration of new carbon storage well applications? Vote Now ASK AI Ask anything about Baton Rouge business e.g. Louisiana inventory taxAsk Ascension Parish Tin Roof Real estate projects