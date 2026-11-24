A Georgia-based industrial contractor has purchased more than 12 acres in the Magnolia Ridge Logistics Park in Geismar, marking the first completed sale in the development.

Jun America LLC purchased 12.41 acres in the park from developer entity Magnolia Ridge Logistics Investments for $2.8 million, according to a transaction filed last week with the Ascension Parish Clerk of Court’s office. Evan Scroggs of Lee & Associates brokered the transaction.

Jun America, headquartered in Duluth, Georgia, was established in 2020 by a South Korean mechanical and fire protection firm now known as EK Nation.

The company has branch offices in Alabama, Tennessee, Kentucky, Michigan and Arizona.

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“We chose Geismar because it puts us close to the industrial facilities we want to serve. Owning a site at Magnolia Ridge gives us room to grow in South Louisiana,” Jun America President and CEO Sonny Hong said in a statement.

Hong told Ascension Business Report in an email that plans for the new site have not been finalized and that he could not disclose further details until they are complete.

The transaction closed Thursday, according to Gregg Thompson, president of Ratcliff Development, which developed the park in partnership with JRE Capital.

The 186-acre Magnolia Ridge Logistics Park is located on Industriplex Avenue near Louisiana Highway 30, approximately 1.5 miles from Interstate 10. The development features 14 industrial lots with shared roads, utilities and stormwater infrastructure.

The Louisiana Economic Development-certified site is zoned for medium industrial uses, including manufacturing, distribution and services supporting nearby industrial facilities.

Thompson says Jun America’s purchase is the first of several pending transactions at the park, which has no remaining available lots.

“All of the business park is either dedicated for construction projects like the building that we announced, or it’s under contract to be sold to multiple entities that want to locate in Ascension Parish,” Thompson says. “Jun America was the first of those transactions to close, but we’ll have others in the coming months.”

Ratcliff is also moving forward with a speculative 200,000-square-foot building at the park, a separate project from Jun America’s purchase. The building does not yet have tenants, but Thompson said the company is proceeding because of demand for industrial space.

The building is the first of four planned speculative buildings, with construction on subsequent projects expected to begin as earlier buildings become occupied.

Thompson expects substantial construction activity throughout the park over the next 18 months, although completing the various developments could take approximately five years. Future occupants are expected to include construction contractors, service providers and distribution companies. The park will feature a mix of owner-occupied facilities, outdoor storage yards, smaller office-warehouse buildings and larger distribution facilities.

Ratcliff is already evaluating multiple sites for potential future developments to meet growing industrial demand in Ascension Parish.

Thompson says developing industrial-ready property in the parish can be challenging because of engineering and infrastructure requirements, but such developments are necessary to support the region’s expanding industrial base.

“That property [Magnolia Ridge Logistics Park] was formerly agricultural land, and now it will support quite a bit of infrastructure that is designed to support your major job creators in the parish, which is the petrochemical manufacturing industry, and now the Hyundai Steel plant and others that are going to want to locate in Ascension Parish,” Thompson says.