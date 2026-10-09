Education & Workforce

Workforce development on wheels: LABI wants to bring this Arkansas program to Louisiana

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By Dillon Lowe
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The Be Pro Be Proud mobile workshop visited the West Baton Rouge Career Academy on Oct. 8, 2026. (Courtesy Louisiana Association of Business and Industry)
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The Louisiana Association of Business and Industry wants to bring an Arkansas-born workforce development initiative called Be Pro Be Proud to Louisiana. Signature to the program is a traveling mobile workshop designed to introduce students to careers in welding, trucking, heavy equipment and other high-wage, high-demand fields. LABI tested the concept Thursday at the West

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