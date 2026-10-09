Education & Workforce Workforce development on wheels: LABI wants to bring this Arkansas program to Louisiana October 9, 2026 By Dillon Lowe Share LinkedinXFacebookEmailPrintCopy URL 0 Prefer us on Google The Be Pro Be Proud mobile workshop visited the West Baton Rouge Career Academy on Oct. 8, 2026. (Courtesy Louisiana Association of Business and Industry) Sign up for the free Daily Report email – local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business impact business in Baton Rouge and beyond. The Louisiana Association of Business and Industry wants to bring an Arkansas-born workforce development initiative called Be Pro Be Proud to Louisiana. Signature to the program is a traveling mobile workshop designed to introduce students to careers in welding, trucking, heavy equipment and other high-wage, high-demand fields. LABI tested the concept Thursday at the West This article is only available to paid Insiders Become an Insider Now Already an Insider? Sign in. Comments (0) Only Business Report Insiders may read or post comments. Learn More and Subscribe Already an Insider? Sign in. From Our Partners A legacy that continues to move FranU forward: 10 years of... Modern business communication: Why it’s time to upgrade your phone system Daily Report Poll When deciding who is ready for a promotion, what quality or skill set matters most to you? Vote Now ASK AI Ask anything about Baton Rouge business e.g. Louisiana inventory taxAsk Ascension Parish Tin Roof Real estate projects