Real Estate Who’s building and who’s buying in Greater Baton Rouge November 10, 2026 By Jordan Arceneaux Share LinkedinXFacebookEmailPrintCopy URL 0 Prefer us on Google iStock.com/OLEKSANDR KOZACHOK Sign up for the free Daily Report email – local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business impact business in Baton Rouge and beyond. Here is a look at the latest permits issued and property transactions in East Baton Rouge, Ascension, and Livingston parishes. East Baton Rouge Parish Matthew Newman’s Aubota entity purchased an industrial property at 8500 Airway Drive near Airline Highway from Southern Leasing LLC for $425,000. Brian Jackson represented the seller in the deal. Brian Brousseau’s This article is only available to paid Insiders Become an Insider Now Already an Insider? Sign in. Comments (0) Only Business Report Insiders may read or post comments. Learn More and Subscribe Already an Insider? Sign in. From Our Partners Building better workplaces starts with the right resources Magnet Mania puts East Baton Rouge’s magnet programs in the spotlight Daily Report Poll How much are borrowing costs affecting your business decisions? Vote Now ASK AI Ask anything about Baton Rouge business e.g. Louisiana inventory taxAsk Ascension Parish Tin Roof Real estate projects