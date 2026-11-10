Real Estate

Who’s building and who’s buying in Greater Baton Rouge

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By Jordan Arceneaux
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Here is a look at the latest permits issued and property transactions in East Baton Rouge, Ascension, and Livingston parishes. East Baton Rouge Parish Matthew Newman’s Aubota entity purchased an industrial property at 8500 Airway Drive near Airline Highway from Southern Leasing LLC for $425,000. Brian Jackson represented the seller in the deal. Brian Brousseau’s

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