Real Estate Who’s building and who’s buying in Greater Baton Rouge October 19, 2026 By Jordan Arceneaux Share LinkedinXFacebookEmailPrintCopy URL 0 Prefer us on Google Illustration: iStock.com/O2O Creative Sign up for the free Daily Report email – local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business impact business in Baton Rouge and beyond. A look at the latest permits issued and property transactions in East Baton Rouge, Ascension, and Livingston parishes. East Baton Rouge Parish Daniel Songy’s DW 759 S Acadian entity purchased a two-story office property on South Acadian Thruway near Government Street from Grandmary Properties for $440,000. Luke Piontek represented the seller. Baton Rouge General’s physician This article is only available to paid Insiders Become an Insider Now Already an Insider? Sign in. Comments (0) Only Business Report Insiders may read or post comments. Learn More and Subscribe Already an Insider? Sign in. From Our Partners A legacy that continues to move FranU forward: 10 years of... Listening to your body: What every woman should know about endometrial... Daily Report Poll From a business perspective, do you support U.S. purchases of Russian diesel in an effort to lower energy prices? Vote Now ASK AI Ask anything about Baton Rouge business e.g. Louisiana inventory taxAsk Ascension Parish Tin Roof Real estate projects