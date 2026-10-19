Real Estate

Who’s building and who’s buying in Greater Baton Rouge

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By Jordan Arceneaux
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A look at the latest permits issued and property transactions in East Baton Rouge, Ascension, and Livingston parishes. East Baton Rouge Parish Daniel Songy’s DW 759 S Acadian entity purchased a two-story office property on South Acadian Thruway near Government Street from Grandmary Properties for $440,000. Luke Piontek represented the seller. Baton Rouge General’s physician

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