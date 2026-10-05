Real Estate Who’s building and who’s buying in Greater Baton Rouge October 5, 2026 By Jordan Arceneaux Share LinkedinXFacebookEmailPrintCopy URL 0 Prefer us on Google iStock.com/Dmytro Sheremeta Sign up for the free Daily Report email – local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business impact business in Baton Rouge and beyond. Here’s a look at the latest property transactions and issued permits in East Baton Rouge and Ascension parishes. East Baton Rouge Parish Kyce Enterprises LLC purchased a multifamily property on Gloria Drive from S&G Properties #1 for $805,000. Adham Salam represented the buyer and Gerald Wilburn and Steven David represented the seller. An entity tied This article is only available to paid Insiders Become an Insider Now Already an Insider? Sign in. Comments (0) Only Business Report Insiders may read or post comments. Learn More and Subscribe Already an Insider? Sign in. From Our Partners Modern business communication: Why it’s time to upgrade your phone system Listening to your body: What every woman should know about endometrial... Daily Report Poll What role should offshore wind play in Louisiana’s energy economy? Vote Now ASK AI Ask anything about Baton Rouge business e.g. Louisiana inventory taxAsk Ascension Parish Tin Roof Real estate projects