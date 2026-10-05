Real Estate

Who’s building and who’s buying in Greater Baton Rouge

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By Jordan Arceneaux
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Here’s a look at the latest property transactions and issued permits in East Baton Rouge and Ascension parishes. East Baton Rouge Parish Kyce Enterprises LLC purchased a multifamily property on Gloria Drive from S&G Properties #1 for $805,000. Adham Salam represented the buyer and Gerald Wilburn and Steven David represented the seller. An entity tied

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