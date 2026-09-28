Real Estate Who’s building and buying in Greater Baton Rouge September 28, 2026 By Jordan Arceneaux Share LinkedinXFacebookEmailPrintCopy URL 0 Prefer us on Google iStock.com/MTStock Studio Sign up for the free Daily Report email – local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business impact business in Baton Rouge and beyond. Here’s look at the latest issued permits and property transactions in East Baton Rouge, Ascension and Livingston parishes. East Baton Rouge Parish Our Lady of the Lake purchased a roughly 1.3-acre vacant tract on Perkins Road from Kidz Karousel for $1.3 million. Martin Industrial Contracting Services purchased two adjacent properties on Market Street near Coursey This article is only available to paid Insiders Become an Insider Now Already an Insider? Sign in. Comments (0) Only Business Report Insiders may read or post comments. Learn More and Subscribe Already an Insider? Sign in. From Our Partners A legacy that continues to move FranU forward: 10 years of... In Baton Rouge, connections make the difference for Jennifer Toups of... Daily Report Poll What should be Congress’ top priority in regulating college sports? Vote Now ASK AI Ask anything about Baton Rouge business e.g. Louisiana inventory taxAsk Ascension Parish Tin Roof Real estate projects