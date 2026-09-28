Real Estate

Who’s building and buying in Greater Baton Rouge

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By Jordan Arceneaux
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Here’s look at the latest issued permits and property transactions in East Baton Rouge, Ascension and Livingston parishes. East Baton Rouge Parish Our Lady of the Lake purchased a roughly 1.3-acre vacant tract on Perkins Road from Kidz Karousel for $1.3 million. Martin Industrial Contracting Services purchased two adjacent properties on Market Street near Coursey

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