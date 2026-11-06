Hospitality & TourismReal Estate Where Baton Rouge’s short-term rental market currently stands November 6, 2026 By Jordan Arceneaux Share LinkedinXFacebookEmailPrintCopy URL 0 Prefer us on Google The inside of an Airbnb in Baton Rouge near LSU. Photo courtesy of Amy Monett. Sign up for the free Daily Report email – local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business impact business in Baton Rouge and beyond. Baton Rouge’s short-term rental market is generating higher annual revenue per property despite shifting supply and pricing trends. At the same time, demand for accommodations has surged ahead of Saturday’s LSU-Alabama football game. The market had 1,221 active short-term rental listings as of October, a 6% increase from a year earlier, according to AirDNA, which This article is only available to paid Insiders Become an Insider Now Already an Insider? Sign in. Comments (0) Only Business Report Insiders may read or post comments. Learn More and Subscribe Already an Insider? Sign in. From Our Partners Magnet Mania puts East Baton Rouge’s magnet programs in the spotlight Building better workplaces starts with the right resources Daily Report Poll Should Louisiana actively recruit more AI data centers? Vote Now ASK AI Ask anything about Baton Rouge business e.g. Louisiana inventory taxAsk Ascension Parish Tin Roof Real estate projects