Hospitality & TourismReal Estate

Where Baton Rouge’s short-term rental market currently stands

Author Profile Image
By Jordan Arceneaux
0
Prefer us on Google
The inside of an Airbnb in Baton Rouge near LSU. Photo courtesy of Amy Monett.
Sign up for the free Daily Report email – local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business impact business in Baton Rouge and beyond.

Baton Rouge’s short-term rental market is generating higher annual revenue per property despite shifting supply and pricing trends. At the same time, demand for accommodations has surged ahead of Saturday’s LSU-Alabama football game. The market had 1,221 active short-term rental listings as of October, a 6% increase from a year earlier, according to AirDNA, which

This article is only available to paid Insiders
Already an Insider? Sign in.

Comments (0)

From Our Partners

Daily Report Poll

ASK AI

Ask anything about Baton Rouge business

Ascension Parish
Tin Roof
Real estate projects