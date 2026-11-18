Economic Development What’s next for Ascension? Economic development chief outlines project pipeline November 18, 2026 By Jordan Arceneaux Share LinkedinXFacebookEmailPrintCopy URL 0 Prefer us on Google (Collin Richie) Sign up for the free Daily Report email – local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business impact business in Baton Rouge and beyond. Ascension Parish could see another $13 billion in capital investment and more than 1,000 new jobs over the next 12 months as economic development officials work to secure a growing pipeline of prospective projects, according to Kate MacArthur, president and CEO of the Ascension Economic Development Corporation. MacArthur told the Rotary Club of Baton Rouge This article is only available to paid Insiders Become an Insider Now Already an Insider? Sign in. Discussion (0) Only Business Report Insiders may read or post comments. Learn More and Subscribe Already an Insider? Sign in. From Our Partners Hands-on careers, lasting impact: Skilled trades at work Building better workplaces starts with the right resources Daily Report Poll What should President Donald Trump’s top priority be during his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping? Vote Now ASK AI Ask anything about Baton Rouge business e.g. Louisiana inventory taxAsk Ascension Parish Tin Roof Real estate projects