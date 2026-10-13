EnergyTechnology & Artificial Intelligence (AI)

What’s next: Could this be No. 5?

Author Profile Image
By Business Report Staff
0
Prefer us on Google
Sign up for the free Daily Report email – local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business impact business in Baton Rouge and beyond.

A 500-megawatt battery storage project proposed by NextEra is moving through an expedited regional review process in Livingston Parish and would help support an unidentified commercial entity with unusually large electricity needs, according to documents reviewed by Baton Rouge Business Report. READ MORE   Four data centers are rising at once in Louisiana. The early

This article is only available to paid Insiders

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Sign in.

Comments (0)

From Our Partners

Daily Report Poll

ASK AI

Ask anything about Baton Rouge business

Ascension Parish
Tin Roof
Real estate projects