EnergyTechnology & Artificial Intelligence (AI) What’s next: Could this be No. 5? October 13, 2026 By Business Report Staff Share LinkedinXFacebookEmailPrintCopy URL 0 Prefer us on Google Sign up for the free Daily Report email – local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business impact business in Baton Rouge and beyond. A 500-megawatt battery storage project proposed by NextEra is moving through an expedited regional review process in Livingston Parish and would help support an unidentified commercial entity with unusually large electricity needs, according to documents reviewed by Baton Rouge Business Report. READ MORE Four data centers are rising at once in Louisiana. The early This article is only available to paid Insiders Become an Insider Now Already an Insider? Sign in. Comments (0) Only Business Report Insiders may read or post comments. Learn More and Subscribe Already an Insider? Sign in. From Our Partners Magnet Mania puts East Baton Rouge’s magnet programs in the spotlight A legacy that continues to move FranU forward: 10 years of... Daily Report Poll What best describes the return your company is seeing from AI? Vote Now ASK AI Ask anything about Baton Rouge business e.g. Louisiana inventory taxAsk Ascension Parish Tin Roof Real estate projects